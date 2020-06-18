Maj. T.J. Chaudoin was excited to discuss the future of the Greenwood Police Department, as he’s set to become Greenwood’s interim chief of police.
He said he could hardly imagine a better job.
“To me, it’s a great honor. I’ve got some of the best men and women in law enforcement here in Greenwood,” he said. “Even at a young age, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I never had a day where I said ‘I don’t want to go to work today.’”
Born and raised in Arkansas, Chaudoin had uncles who worked in law enforcement that served as role models for him. He came to Greenwood at age 14, and at age 21, he started his law enforcement career with the state Department of Corrections in 1995.
“At a young age, it taught me a lot about communication,” he said. “With 100 to 200 or more inmates around you at all times, communication is the best tool you’ve got.”
Chaudoin went on to work as a public safety officer for Self Regional Healthcare, and started at the police department in 2001. His entire time with GPD, he said Chief Gerald Brooks served as a role model and an example for the kind of lawman he wanted to be.
Brooks, who has served as chief for 28 years, is set to retire June 27. Chaudoin was announced as interim chief during Monday’s city council meeting.
“I want to continue building under what Chief Brooks has built,” Chaudoin said.
The 45-year-old major of operations currently oversees the daily operations of the department. Chaudoin is married to his wife of more than 20 years, Regina, and they have four children, Stephen, Alicia, Justice and Jenna.
“Maj. Chaudoin has worked nearly every assignment in this department, and has moved up through our ranks quickly,” Brooks said. “That can be attributed to his hard work, his gift for policing and his leadership skills. No one outworks Maj. Chaudoin.”
Brooks said Chaudoin is driven, and his work comes naturally to him. He leads by example and works with others to solve problems and make Greenwood a better place for all.
“He has the respect of our officers, not because of his rank, but because he has earned it through his work,” Brooks said. “I am proud to have played a role in his career. The Greenwood Police Department will be in very capable hands under his leadership.”
Chaudoin said he’s most excited to expand the department’s community policing through pushing officers to have more interaction with the public they serve. He said he’s worked in K9 units, as a detective and as a narcotics investigator, but “if you don’t have good community policing, you’re never going to have a PD that works.”
When someone dials 911, they could be having the worst day of their lives. Chaudoin said alleviating that pain and anguish or making them feel better in any way — that’s the best feeling in the world.
His vision of community policing involves having an open-door policy for people who have questions or complaints about the police department. He said he wants to reach out to community leaders for feedback, but he wants residents to feel comfortable coming into the office or calling to talk to him.
Through an adopt-a-neighborhood program, he said officers will build closer bonds with neighborhoods by regularly patrolling there. The program requires officers to get out of their patrol vehicles and talk with people, introduce themselves and ask people what they want to see from the police department in their neighborhoods.
“It’s important that our citizens have some place they can go and someone they can trust,” he said.
He’s also looking at bringing back bike-mounted patrol officers, and a new dog joining the K9 unit will be their way into school events and educating children about how the police department works.
In these days of people demanding greater accountability and transparency from law enforcement in the wake of a Minneapolis officer’s killing of George Floyd, Chaudoin said he wants to keep his mind open to suggestions and feedback.
He called Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, “an idiot.” Every officer Chaudoin has spoken with that’s seen the video from Minneapolis knows there’s no justification for what Chauvin did, and Chaudoin said there’s a duty and responsibility for other officers to stop actions like that.
He said an officer’s temperament and character are key to his success in any department, and it’s something he looks for in young officers applying for work.
“My beliefs, my faith and my family will always come forward in what I do,” Chaudoin said. “I can take a good person and make a good police officer out of them.”
Residents have requested city and county council put an oversight group in place to review complaints of officer misconduct, and Chaudoin said he considered the idea of a citizen review board.
“I’ll never, ever shoot down an idea until I’ve had the chance to research it and look into it to see if it fits for our community,” he said.
He said a review board doesn’t seem necessary in Greenwood, as that’s what the city manager and council represent. They’re residents, and council members are elected — every officer, including the chief, is employed at the city’s discretion. They have review and disciplinary power, so Chaudoin said they already serve as a review board.
“They’re not here for the PD, they’re here for the truth,” he said.
He said he’s proud of the department he serves, and that it will remain an accredited agency under his leadership. He’s grateful for the opportunity to serve as Greenwood’s interim chief and excited to take on this responsibility.