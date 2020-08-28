To protect and serve, police do more than just arrest suspected criminals.
Community policing is a tactic of crime prevention that’s gotten more attention because of nationwide protests against police violence and in favor of law enforcement reform. In Greenwood, bridging the gap between police and the people they serve has been a priority for interim Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin.
On Thursday, he joined pastor and community activist Annette Edwards, along with mentors Jamar Crawford and Trya Murray for a town hall discussion on community policing, hosted and moderated by Denise Waldrep. Waldrep, the democratic candidate running against state Rep. John McCravy for the S.C. House 13 seat, was inspired by similar community discussions she’s had with ministers from the area.
“I wanted to try and recreate that kind of dialogue between law enforcement and community leaders, in a way that’s accessible to the public,” she said.
Waldrep streamed the discussion on Facebook Thursday evening. She hopes to expand these talks to others and is committed to having challenging discussions and not pulling away when the topic gets difficult.
“Basically, we’re trying to get the community to where it needs to be,” Crawford said. “We’ve got to work together to achieve our goals.”
Crawford, who runs local nonprofit Next Level Lifestyles, said he’s been in the community and built close connections with the young people he’s mentored. He said he knows getting young people involved and active is key in building their trust.
“When I was a youth, we’d see the police down here, talking with us, laughing with us,” he said. “If you start with the kids, they remember that.”
He remembered an officer that ran a recreational track team when he was young, and those young people would call the officer when things went wrong in their communities because they saw him as a friend and mentor.
“That’s why I wanted to get involved, because I know it starts with the youth, and it starts with our kids,” he said.
Chaudoin said that’s something that has been a core of his strategy stepping into the chief role. He wants people to know the high standard he holds the department to and to see his officers as more than people who make arrests. It is why he’s spearheaded having a mascot ambassador to go to schools and community events and why he’s working to ensure every officer in the department is visible and involved in their community.
“You’re not going to have a good police department without good community policing,” he said. “We don’t have the right answer in law enforcement all the time, but all of us together can come up with the right answer for our community.”
During their discussion, Edwards raised a point everyone agreed with: That there needs to be more organized activities for young people in Greenwood. She said violence in our communities is the result of a lack of opportunity.
“When I say no opportunity, I mean they can’t get a job because of a past record, or they didn’t finish school,” she said. “They don’t have the chance to say, ‘Hey, I didn’t graduate school, but I do have a skill.’”
Murray shared that all of these solutions become easier once you build relationships by being consistently present in these neighborhoods. It strips away the stigma of seeing police around and lets residents feel comfortable around officers.
Waldrep said she hopes to facilitate more talks like this one, to talk about how local businesses can recover from recent economic downturns, along with other topics. She said to watch her Facebook page, Waldrep Works, for updates on future meetings.