Community.
The Greenwood community.
That is what Frank Wideman has worked for years to protect, grow and lead.
“I’ve always seen Frank as a community leader,” said Dr. Steve Skinner, director of the Greenwood Genetic Center. “I have a lot of respect for him.”
Thursday evening at the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, Wideman was added to a list of Greenwood’s greatest by being inducted into the Greenwood County Hall of Fame.
“I’m in shock,” Wideman said. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”
Wideman, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, spent 27 years as the president of the Self Family Foundation, an organization that provides grants to improve the quality of life in Greenwood and the state before retiring last year.
“He has been involved in almost everything that has happened in the Greenwood community in a positive way in the last 27 years,” Mamie Nicholson, the foundation’s president, said. “He is just really invested in this community.”
Nicholson, who worked with Wideman for 27 years at the foundation, said he has long promoted and supported small nonprofit organizations, economic development efforts and the Greenwood Genetic Center.
Wideman was a founding member of Together SC, an organization that empowers nonprofits, and served as the first chair of the S.C. Grantmakers Network. In addition to serving in many philanthropic endeavors, Wideman was also a past chairman of the Chamber’s board and a board member and past chairman of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, the county’s former economic development entity.
He helped attract funds to revitalize Uptown Greenwood as well as lead the effort to establish Clemson’s Endowed Chair at the Greenwood Genetic Center.
Former Gov. Nikki Haley once named him a South Carolina Economic Development Ambassador.
“I look at him as a mentor and someone who has supported me over the years,” Nicholson said. “He is an example others can follow.”
In a touching tribute to Wideman, a video was shown featuring community leaders and Wideman’s family congratulating him on being inducted.
Norm Fawcett, chairman of the Greenwood Soup Kitchen’s board of directors, said in the video that Wideman’s mother was one of the founders of the Soup Kitchen and Wideman would often volunteer to help.
“Helping people is deep within the DNA of the Wideman family,” Fawcett said in the video.
Jay Self, chairman of the Self Family Foundation, said in the video that Wideman focused the organization into doing more than just higher education grants. Also in the video, Ron Millender, Greenwood Promise chairman, said Wideman’s service to the community is not finished yet.
“Greenwood is a really great place,” Wideman said. “I really don’t deserve this type of award.”