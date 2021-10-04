Having access to more affordable health care through workplace health insurance is a key benefit for many Americans, but some small businesses and many nonprofits don’t offer insurance to their employees because of the costs.
But Greenwood nonprofit Community Initiatives is hoping to provide an affordable alternative to these organizations through its free medical clinic, Clinica Gratis.
“What I realized talking to other nonprofit directors and small business owners, we’re having these conversations and talking about what we need,” Community Initiatives Executive Director Teresa Goodman said. “We realize we’re losing people because people want a job that offers medical insurance, because medical care is so expensive.”
She realized CI’s clinic could offer care without draining people’s paychecks. Many people might go uninsured and avoid seeking medical care to avoid exorbitant costs, or leave a job because they either don’t offer insurance or the employee can’t afford the monthly premium.
“It really stuck with me from these conversations — I lost awesome employees because I could not afford a medical insurance policy,” Goodman said.
Community Initiatives has begun offering an alternative health care option for nonprofits and small businesses.
“As a nonprofit, it would cost us much less to treat people,” she said.
CI offers a tiered medical plan. Based on the number of employees who will take advantage of the plan, an organization can pay about $450 annually per employee to help cover supplies for the free clinic to give free care. This gives employees access to primary and preventative health care, including diabetic, heart and cancer screenings, cholesterol panels, blood sugar panels, access to free and reduced-cost prescriptions, dental cleanings and exams and mental health support services, among other care options.
“I think it might provide an inexpensive way for some of these small businesses or nonprofits to provide for the wellbeing of their employees,” said Wells Dunlap, chairman of CI’s board of directors.
The free clinic also offers OBGYN care. Goodman said if a woman comes in through this employer program, she can get her regular mammogram and pap test. If a test comes back positive for cancer, Goodman said the free clinic sticks with its patients.
“Because they’re our patient, because she’s in our program and meets our eligibility guidelines, guess what,” Goodman said. “Her cancer treatment is covered.” These plans are available to people based on income and lack of insurance. A single person can make $32,200 a year or less and qualify if they have no insurance, while a couple’s cutoff income is at $43,500.
“If you have a person who’s a server at a restaurant, they’re not likely going to make $32,000,” Goodman said. “A single mom with two kids who makes less than $54,900 can qualify.”
Goodman said she was talking to several nonprofit heads about offering this plan, as well as a local business. She spoke with Self Family Foundation President Mamie Nicholson about it, she said. Nicholson said in her time working with nonprofits, many aren’t able to provide health insurance for employees. This could provide health care options for people who otherwise might not be able to afford care, she said.
“I think it’s a good idea that someone is looking at the options, especially for nonprofits,” Nicholson said.
Because CI is a nonprofit, it can offer care at the free clinic at or below cost, and often partners with health organizations such as Self Regional Medical Center for reduced-rate scans and services. The clinic orders medications and clinical supplies at reduced rates through subsidized programs.
The cost per employee is intended to cover supplies, while health care is free to those who qualify. They aren’t paying for care management, referrals, medical treatment or lab work.
“In essence, the employers are helping us purchase enough supplies to see the number of patients they send to our practice,” Goodman said. “Our goal is to get as many people through the door as possible. ... This allows nonprofits and small businesses to say ‘I can take $450 and make sure this employee is covered.’”
For information on CI’s medical plans, call Goodman at 864-223-7472, extension 8. Clinica Gratis is located at 212 Overland Drive, Greenwood.