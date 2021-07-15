An organization’s neighborhood center is getting a facelift ahead of the return of its afterschool program next week.
Manufacturer Ascend Performance Materials has partnered with Community Initiatives Inc. to renovate and spruce up its neighborhood center.
“Learned of Community Initiatives through one of our employees here at Ascend, and we came out, we visited and we understood they were here doing a phenomenal job in the community,” said Michael Walters, site director at Ascend.
Community Initiatives runs a free medical clinic, La Clinica Gratis. The organization also has an afterschool program and a community outreach program including ThriveHub, which allows the organization to help clients sign up for benefits such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid and Medicare.
“So we thought we would give the place a facelift and I’m really pleased that the folks that I work with are all like minded and we want to benefit the community in whatever way we can,” Walters said.
“It was not a stretch at all to get volunteers to come in and use their free time to help renovate, and you can see a lot of sweat equity is being placed into this venture.”
Community Initiatives Executive Director Teresa Goodman said she reached out to Ascend about the possibility of partnering for a renovation at the neighborhood center on Church Avenue.
She said after the building stood still for a year with no children in it, she walked in one day and the building looked sad, dark and lonely.
“I realized it needed some upgrading, but what I knew as a nonprofit in our community, we really didn’t have the funds to do a renovation to the building as much as it needed it, and I wanted our children to come back to a place that was bright and a place they deserve to be,” Goodman said.
She said Ascend’s work on the building has been able to brighten it up and make it more welcoming for the children the organization serves.
“We’re just really excited and appreciative to Ascend because, you know, the adage ‘You put your money where your mouth is’? They do that and they put their hands there, too, and we love that and we’re just happy that they considered us a partner and happy to support as we can them in any way in the future.”
Walters said about two-and-a-half weeks’ worth of work has been done on the building — painting, ceiling renovation, and more.
“Ascend on a whole views it as a privilege to be operating a chemical company within a community and we’ve been in the Greenwood community for 60 years now and we’ve enjoyed every moment of it, but we don’t take it for granted,” Walters said.
“We view it as a privilege and we’re happy to give back and we’re a group of individuals as a company that believes in building the communities in which we reside.”