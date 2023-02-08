Long-term health and well-being starts in childhood.
That thought struck Teresa Goodman as she was thinking about the programs and efforts to focus on health in Greenwood.
As executive director of the nonprofit Community Initiatives, Goodman helps lead the organization’s efforts in the free clinic called La Clinica Gratis, as well as CI’s Health Corner nutrition and exercise program and the Safe Haven after-school and summer programs.
“When I’m writing grants or applying for funds, I always seem to be reading about disparities in our community,” Goodman said. “I’d like to read about some wins and gains, especially for our children.”
CI has always had a focus on youth programs with Safe Haven, which Goodman said the nonprofit hopes to expand to include a second location. As a mother, Goodman said she saw how much foundational education he got at day care alongside the teaching she and her husband did at home.
“But what if my husband and I weren’t able to afford Lifetime Discoveries, maybe he wouldn’t have been ready for school,” she said. “He has the intelligence, but he may not have had the opportunity.”
Starting the Toddler Learning Center is CI’s answer. Supplementing Safe Haven’s after-school and summer programming, TLC would be a day care program that’s free for 60% of the families involved. The other 40% who don’t meet the qualifications for free child care would pay $125 a week, which would cover the cost of operating the day care for all the children involved.
Goodman said even if families don’t qualify to participate in TLC for free, they could still qualify for a discount, as the rate is on a sliding fee scale. She expects TLC to be able to launch near the end of February. For information visit bit.ly/40wLh3b, or call 864-223-7472 extension 2.
Available for children ages 2 to 4, the goal is to offer education, fun and emotional learning as well. Every six months, staff will assess children’s developmental milestones and adjust their programming to work with them on the skills they need help with.
“We want our children to prove that if we give them these tools at the beginning, they will be successful throughout,” Goodman said.
Westminster Presbyterian Church is leasing unused classroom space to CI for the TLC program. Financing from the Self Family Foundation also helped make this program a reality, Goodman said.
Tiara Brown, CI’s youth programs manager, has been working for years on the Safe Haven after-school programs. Now she’s tasked with designing the TLC day care program, which she said has been wildly rewarding. Brown said she knows families’ ability to pay for day care has served as a barrier to entry, and TLC hopes to alleviate that for families in need of child care.
“When children don’t have quality education early on, they struggle in school,” Brown said. “It’s not just a place to drop your children off, it’s a place they go to get educated and supported.”
Brown’s filled the classrooms at Westminster with play stations that encourage imagination, gross and fine motor skills, literacy, science and art in age-appropriate ways. Kianna Henry is a child educator who worked in the Safe Haven program and will join Brown as an educator for TLC.
“It’s about building intelligent young kids at an early age,” she said.
Even once children age out of TLC, they can join Safe Haven through the 5th grade. After that, Goodman said she urges families to look into the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands and the Starz24 Teen Center. The aim, she said, is to give families support throughout their child’s upbringing — that includes the vision, hearing and oral health screenings CI offers, mental health resources and the Clinica Gratis, which now provides medical care for uninsured children who do not qualify for Medicaid.
“I think this program is going to showcase that from ages 2 to at least 11, they have the support they need,” Goodman said. “As a parent — as a first-time parent — it didn’t matter what my bank account looked like, I needed help. How do we make that? What are we doing to build that?”
It’s only possible, she said, through collaboration. The Food Bank helps feed children in these programs, Beckman Center partners offer counseling help, Self has helped with funding and organizing, Duke Energy and Lonza have donated. She said these partnerships are essential.
“When you write grants and you accept funds, you have a responsibility to get the job done,” Goodman said. “I think that’s the strength of Greenwood’s nonprofits now, everyone is focusing on their strengths and what they do best and forming a network of services.”