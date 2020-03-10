For Debre Gray, home ownership could come in as little as five months.
Through a break in this past week’s rain, Gray expressed her thoughts on this important day in her life.
“I’m excited, I’ve been waiting on this day a long time,” Gray said Wednesday as she was joined by her family for the raising of the wall of her future home.
Her mother even surprised her by coming to the event to support her.
“I didn’t even know my mom was coming,” Gray said. “She snuck up on me.”
Gray, who is the mother of two young sons, is set to be the proud new owner of the 106th house built by the Greenwood Area Habitat. Gray is a part of a program through which the Greenwood Area Habitat provides the tools and materials to her to build her own home with help from volunteers.
This home build is aided by a group of student volunteers from Boston College’s Appa organization. The Appa Volunteers organization is a program for students to work with communities of need throughout the United States. Greenwood Area Habitat has partnered with this organization since 1995. Appa sent 12 student volunteers during their spring break to work on the project. “They continue to come to Greenwood because they have a meaningful experience,” said Stephen Baggett, executive director of the Greenwood Area Habitat. “They have found something in Greenwood that they embrace.”
“It’s been really wonderful working with all of these people,” said Emma Saart, a student volunteer. Another volunteer, Rachel King, praised the hospitality of the community in providing for the team.
For now, Gray is thankful.
“I want to thank Boston College so much for taking the time out on their spring break to help out on my build. I’m just grateful for Habitat.”
Gray’s new home on Mineral Avenue will soon be joined by more homes built through the efforts of the Greenwood Area Habitat. The property across the street where the Mineral Court Apartments previously were located is slated to have 18 new single-family homes, Baggett said. He anticipates construction to begin on the first home this spring or summer.