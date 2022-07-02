Dr. Selynto Anderson has seen firsthand that community health takes more than patients seeing their doctors.
Anderson was recently promoted to Self Regional Healthcare’s vice president of community health and health equity, and is the hospital’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. His career with the hospital system started 16 years ago, when he started working in community health here.
At his start with Self, Anderson worked at Wellness Works, focusing on fitness and education programs for businesses and industries.
“I really saw the need and Self Regional saw the need for education around a lot of things, and that education involved preventative education,” he said. “How do we get community members within our seven counties to be as healthy as possible and do things that will improve their quality of life?”
In his role as a community health educator, he said he hosted lunch-and-learn events and offered medical screenings at various businesses and industries in the county.
As the program grew, he started organizing health events at churches and with neighborhood groups. Wellness and preventing illness go hand-in-hand he said — teaching about exercise and diets, along with presenting people with resources for mental health and healthy cooking.
“That was really eye-opening for me,” he said. “The amount of people who not only wanted to take charge of their health, but who wanted to do so for their community as well.”
The Wellness Works program grew as Anderson helped implement walking trails at workplaces. He and his staff helped plan out exercise routines for employees and set up on-site gyms.
As he transitioned through roles as an overseer of outpatient cardiac rehabilitation, the director of occupational health and his current role, he continued putting those wellness practices to work.
“One of the things we want to do is work very closely with our community partners to address those needs,” he said. “What are the things the hospital can do to help with a lot of that?”
The COVID-19 pandemic taught health care workers a lot about how to respond to community health needs. Anderson said he had to learn how to implement mobile testing sites and recruit teams of nurses and clinicians to bring health care services to where people in need live.
Anderson said he and hospital staff have been focusing on social determinants of health — things such as housing quality, access to healthy foods and transportation.
“I’m learning a lot from the patients I meet, what their social determinants of health are,” said Tyra Murray, a community health educator with Self. “Where people are born, live, work and play are a major factor in their well being.”
A state Office of Rural Health grant from late 2021 has given Self the chance to put a doctor on board its mobile health units, offering screenings, education and the chance to talk with patients about their illnesses within their communities, rather than at a doctor’s office.
“When we’re out and about seeing patients, not only can we screen you but we can also see you for some type of acute illness, and really address any type of chronic illnesses that you may have while at the same time providing you with a variety of different resources,” Anderson said. “Research suggests direct health care really only impacts those outcomes and results for about 20%. Eighty percent of that is environmental: Where you live, where you work.”
On Wednesday, Self staff parked the mobile health care unit along Edgefield Street. Nonprofits, including the United Way, Meg’s House, Beyond Abuse, Cornerstone and Community Initiatives had representatives there to offer social services to anyone who came by.
Cyndi New, Self’s director of community health and health equity, said while the medical staff help do cholesterol, blood pressure and other screenings, they can refer patients to these nonprofits for help. Britney Mazyck, operations manager for Community Initiatives, said partnering with Self helps them bring services where people live.
“It puts us on the front lines, where we’re able to be more visible and see more people,” she said.
“We’re taking this opportunity to present awareness and services for people in need,” said Deborah Parks, executive director at Beyond Abuse. “We want them to know we’re here to provide services for them, physically and mentally.”
Dr. Coleman Robinson, who works with the Greater Greenwood United Ministry, was inside the mobile health trailer to see patients who came out. He said the work he does partnering with Self is an extension of the service from GGUM’s free clinic.
Over his years working in community health, Anderson said he’s developed a vision for community health. He said he wants to ensure Self provides programs so that no one, regardless of their background or where they live, goes without necessary health services. To do that, he said health care specialists have to go into their community and learn from people what their neighborhoods need most.
“I think one of the biggest things we have to do is to know and understand our communities — go out beyond the hospital walls, which we do here at Self Regional, to build relationships with these communities,” he said. “Not to say, hey I think this is what the community needs, but to really get that information from community members.”
Internally, Anderson said Self has prioritized providing equitable care to all people, with a focus on the diversity of their patients’ experiences and backgrounds. In 2016, Self started an inclusion work group with about a dozen members. Sine then it has grown to about 40 people, ranging from the executive level to front-line health care workers.