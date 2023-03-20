Hunger is a daily reality for more than 11% of people living in Greenwood County, and more than 20% of children.

Data from Feeding America, presented on the Lakelands Counts data platform, shows 11.7% of people in Greenwood County experienced food insecurity at some point in 2020. That means they didn’t know, or couldn’t access nutritionally adequate food.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.