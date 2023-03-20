Hunger is a daily reality for more than 11% of people living in Greenwood County, and more than 20% of children.
Data from Feeding America, presented on the Lakelands Counts data platform, shows 11.7% of people in Greenwood County experienced food insecurity at some point in 2020. That means they didn’t know, or couldn’t access nutritionally adequate food.
“It’s not just one group of people that’s affected. There are a lot of misconceptions about food insecurity and who’s affected,” said Andrea White, Food Bank of Greenwood County director. “I want to see people reframe their understanding of food insecurity. The food bank serves just as many white families as we serve Black families or Latino families.”
It’s not just people facing poverty, either. Although social and economic factors play a role in a person’s capacity to afford or access healthy food, White said she’s seen otherwise secure families need the food bank’s help because of a loss of a job or unexpected medical emergency.
Educating people about this is the work of the Food and Hunger Alliance, an outgrowth of the United Way of the Lakelands’ Greenwood Community Counts Consortium. This group — made up broadly of representatives from local and state governments, nonprofits, health care and local industries — uses the data from the United Way’s Lakelands Counts data platform to organize local activism, programs and policy around data and evidence-driven approaches to improving local life.
Starting in April 2022, the consortium took its wealth of community data and began determining the areas of focus it would work on. Now, the group is organizing working groups to address food insecurity, health equity and mental health. The Lakelands Food and Hunger Alliance is the group that will take the strategies developed by the consortium and use them to teach the public and develop programs to help communities.
“There are things that are going to take political will, and there are things that are going to take funding,” said Marisel Losa, executive director of the local United Way. “The infrastructure is now in place, now it’s about connecting the pieces and players. We’re building on what’s been started and putting community passions to work.”
The goal of bringing so many advocates together is to take away as many barriers to people getting healthy food as possible. White, as director of the food bank, said she wanted her organization at the table — she’s serving as co-chairperson with Losa of the Food and Hunger Alliance.
“Our whole central focus stepping into this role is to bring the community education about what food insecurity is and what it looks like in the community,” White said.
Alongside education is the work of increasing food access. Bryan Yebba was hired last summer as the United Way’s community gardens coordinator, with a history of helping establish community gardens in Massachusetts.
The community gardens program began before Yebba was hired, so he stepped into an organization that had already been gathering community partners to commit to helping build and plant gardens. Yebba helped navigate this, using USDA grant funding to build eight gardens with 32 raised planting beds.
“We’re not just building gardens, we’re building communities,” he said.
Although census data can be discouraging when it shows that 35.6% of children in Greenwood County are living below the poverty level, Yebba said those daunting figures present opportunities to help. The beauty of gardening, he said, is that it gives volunteers an opportunity to help at any time, in any way they can.
Gardens need builders to put together raised beds, people to spread soil and plant, others to weed and water and someone to pick the fruits of the labor once the plants grow. The United Way’s Lakelands Volunteer Connection is available online at volunteerlakelands.org, where people wanting to volunteer can set their time and the work they’re interested in, and get alerted of volunteer opportunities.
Organizations such as the Greater Greenwood United Ministries, Faith Home, Lander University, Ascend and Lowe’s have partnered to help with these gardens. Yebba said he’s gotten advice from Master Gardeners, and has planned seasonal plantings using a grid growing method to space out plants appropriately.
“I’m not here to reinvent the wheel, I’m just connecting dots,” he said. “I’ve always had a passion for where my food comes from and being more self sufficient. Once you’re done growing, you still have more to do.”
Educational opportunities with the gardens include teaching people how to cook the ingredients they grow, or how to preserve produce for long-term storage. Right now, the gardens are growing lettuce and kale.
Trish Buis, one of the leaders of the consortium, said her interests in addressing food insecurity began when she heard from Greenwood residents who hadn’t had fresh fruits or vegetables in a week or more. Access to healthy food ties to people’s health outcomes: Unhealthy food can contribute to risks for diabetes and high blood pressure.
She said she’s excited about the work being done with community gardens, and the way the consortium’s infrastructure is allowing stakeholders to work together on addressing food insecurity in Greenwood.
“Anybody can be a part of these organizations. You don’t have to be a part of a nonprofit or business,” she said. “It’s open to anybody who has an interest in gaining a better understanding.”