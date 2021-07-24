The air is abuzz with bees an birds in the Ninety Six Mill Village, where a blossoming community flower garden is playing home to all manner of pollinators.
A sea of colorful flowers is surrounded by sunflowers so big they droop under their own weight, but months ago, the lot was just grass and the run-down remnants of an untended vegetable garden. The garden is situated at 110 Norwood Ave., within view of Gayle Ostrowski’s kitchen window.
Ostrowski was one of the Mill Village residents who tended the vegetable garden about a decade ago, but over the years, that garden fell into disuse. She wanted to see the spot bloom again.
“With my bright idea of feeding the bees and birds and butterflies, I came down here and it was a total mess,” she said.
The raised beds they once had were overgrown with weeds, and the town — which owns the property — had plans to pull the weeds, plant grass and let the land sit. Ostrowski asked permission to try and salvage the Mill Villages attempt at a vegetable garden. She and other residents started work in April.
“We came down here an by hand cleaned up the property,” she said. “I had to work with what I had. Well, this fall I’ll be working with what I’ve made.”
She and her fellow volunteers kept tending to their garden, and the flowers were blooming soon enough. Every seed, piece of fencing and brick in the garden was donated by people in the community, and nothing goes to waste. Sticks are used to make perches for butterflies an birds, sawn stumps from a downed tree are used for makeshift seating and even bicycles local children outgrew are used as decorative planters.
“I come out here and there’s always something new, either left on the table or by the flowers,” Ostrowski said.
The garden has had 175 visitors to date by Ostrowski’s count, but that only includes the people she’s seen while working the garden or watching it from her kitchen window. The volunteers avoid using pesticides so as not to disrupt the friendly insects the flowers attract, and it’s created a space visitors love to spend time in.
The work in a garden is never done, but Ostrowski said it now makes a great space to host outdoor gatherings. At 7 p.m. today, the Southeastern Native American Heritage Organization will host a blessing at the garden, with the public welcome. Ostrowski said anyone interested in picnicking can bring their own dishes, but the blessing will include drumming, singing and prayer.
“We thought it was an excellent opportunity,” said Candi Watson, chief of the SE-NAHO. “By doing the garden, it gives us the opportunity to introduce ourselves to the community.”
The native heritage organization is a regional, inter-tribal group will be planting a medicine wheel, a symbolic garden that grows plants sacred to a tribe. She said the group will be arriving early to plant their garden before the blessing.
“Anything community excites me, anything,” Ostrowski said. “I think what draws people to a garden like this is they can’t do it anymore, and it’s where they get their joy, coming out here.”