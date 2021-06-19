To donate

Christy Ward and her two daughters were displaced when a tornado in early May damaged their home. Neighbors and volunteers are rallying to renovate a house on her property, and those helping are seeking donations, volunteers and certain materials and items needed in the house.

To donate money, mail checks payable to the McCravy Law Firm for the Ward house fund to 1629 Bypass 72, Greenwood. Anyone willing to work or volunteer items can email Tina Escalona at Tina@corpcomintl.com.