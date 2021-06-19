When the tornado tore past Johns Creek Road in early May, the neighborhood sprung into action.
“After the storm, we all went out in the neighborhood to make sure that everybody was okay,” said Tina Escalona, who lives along that stretch of road. “It was kind of an organic call to action using social media.”
A community Facebook page provided the networking they needed to head door-to-door and get updates from each family on how they were doing and what help they needed. Soon, neighbors with industrial equipment started clearing driveways and getting trees off buildings.
Across from Escalona’s house her neighbor, Christy Ward, had just faced the storm’s worst head-on. Ward and one of her daughters had been in their car, facing their mobile home when the tornado pushed onto their property, tearing a tree down and landing a limb on top of their car.
In a flash, the storm had left Ward and her two daughters without a home.
The same compassion that brought neighbors out on the streets to help each other in the hours after the storm passed has brought dozens of people together to renovate a house on Ward’s property and build a new home for her family.
Within a week, word had spread out of the neighborhood, and state Rep. John McCravy — who also lives in the area — took the reins in organizing the contract work the house needed.
So far the debris is cleared, Palmetto Electric has put in a power supply and a line to the house, along with the rough-in wiring and the old and moldy sheetrock was removed. Workers have tackled tasks under the house, put in donated windows, replaced the back door and subfloors and done the rough-in plumbing. Insulation and roofing work are underway, and McCravy said he wants to get the new sheetrock bought and put in soon.
He hosted a meeting Thursday night at his law firm for people interested in volunteering their time, resources and effort to this project. About a dozen people showed up, all eager to find ways to address the tasks left to do.
There are cabinets to set, a well pump that needs fixing, finalized electrical and plumbing work to do along with painting, flooring, installing appliances and placing furniture. The house still needs raw materials for some of the work ahead, along with cabinets, a microwave, a refrigerator and a two-in-one washer and dryer to save on space, among other things.
It didn’t take long before the people who came out to the meeting started thinking of ways to help. Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney brought his knowledge of aid networks to bear and reached out to several charity organizations. He said he’d make contact with others, and see what funding and assistance he can drum up.
County Councilman Theo Lane, whose district this tornado tore through, attended and offered to get in touch with people that could help clear the damaged mobile home off the property, among other things. Others said they’d reach out to church organizations, neighbors, business owners and friends to find every ounce of aid they could.
“To me, it’s very heart-warming to realize how much goodwill there is in our community and our county,” Lane said. “It’s good people doing good things for one another. Isn’t that what American is supposed to be about?”
The astounding thing, Escalona said, is seeing these resources marshaled to help a neighbor and her children.
“That people came together out of kindness to make this happen,” Escalona said, “for me, you’re building hopes and dreams for two little girls.”
Brendan McNamara does maintenance and construction work for McCravy and has worked nearly nonstop to get the house in better shape. He said while he’s been working at the house, he’s seen all kinds of people from all over the area drive up and offer donations to help with the project.
McCravy shared that more than $9,700 have been donated to the project so far, but at a balance of about $6,400 and with some bills left to pay, he said he’s confident they’ll need more money to get all the work done.
He’s set up a separate bank account through his law firm exclusively for holding donations to the Ward house project, and people can donate by mailing checks payable to the McCravy Law Firm for the Ward house fund at 1629 Bypass 72, Greenwood. Escalona said she’s coordinating many of the volunteer and resource-development efforts, and anyone willing to work or donate materials and items can email her at Tina@corpcomintl.com