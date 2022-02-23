“Absolutely ecstatic” is how Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Executive Director Sabrina Miller felt Tuesday afternoon upon the celebration of the one year anniversary of the Starz24 Teen Center.
The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce’s Hill Talk luncheon featured speaker U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan and was held at the center to celebrate its first year.
“We are absolutely ecstatic,” Miller said after the event, describing the teen center as a major undertaking that was embraced by the community.
“In the past year, we’ve served over 150 students in the Starz24 Teen Center with that we know that we’ve made some tremendous impacts on academic achievement, in the opportunities that they’ve had to be exposed to many different things,” Miller said.
“We’re very grateful for the many partnerships that we have with our school district, with our local and corporate sponsors and other community entities that have come in with us.”
Following the luncheon, attendees were able to take tours of the center and learn about its operations.
Johanna Bishop, a Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands board member, said the main thing for her is growth of the center.
“I want more people to utilize the things that we have for the community because one thing I can say is that the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands was brought here for a reason,” Bishop said.
“We saw a need for the community and so I want to make sure that more parents, more children get to utilize this facility.”
Miller said the organization is there for every kid in the community. It’s not based on socioeconomics, not based or race nor based on neighborhood.
Success stories they’ve seen are academic — increased MAP scores — as well as personal, such as increased self-esteem.
