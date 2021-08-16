Fighting back tears, Steve Brown was surrounded by loved ones the day he announced his retirement after more than 23 years as Greenwood’s city manager.
He addressed a room full of civil servants he’d worked alongside for nearly three decades, even before he was city manager, when he shared his intention to retire at that September 2009 city council meeting.
“Words will never be adequate to articulate the skill, experience, character and commitment possessed by the employees of the city and especially the management staff who are here with me tonight,” he said. “These ladies and gentlemen are quality people who continue each day to give of their best to make this organization one that you and our citizens can be proud of.
“I humbly say to you that all you see, hear, experience, learn and enjoy does not fall from the sky like apples on a warm summer day. It is the product of hard-working employees who daily challenge themselves to do it better and more efficiently than it was done the day before. They work at it. They strive for it. They seek it.”
By all accounts from those who knew him, Brown was a consummate professional who, throughout the nearly five decades he spent serving the public, never failed to put the needs of others first. He spent 28 years working for the city of Greenwood, and even in retirement couldn’t resist the challenges public administration offered. He ran for and won a Greenwood County Council seat in 2012, two years later was voted council chair and spent his tenure bringing his wealth of experience to bear on behalf of his community.
On Friday, after weeks of treatment at MUSC following a medical procedure, Steve Brown died with family by his side. He was 73 years old.
The weeks prior let his family spend time with him, and while his passing has been a difficult and painful ordeal they wished to avoid, his wife, Beverly, said they were grateful for the quality of time they had with him. The support and well-wishes from countless people who knew him have only helped them feel proud of him, Beverly said.
“It’s only because of their respect for him that we have been blessed with so many kind and loving thoughts,” she said. “We just consider it a gift the time we had with him, so that helps. There’s never an easy time to say goodbye. … He was the captain of our ship, and we’re going to miss that.”
Brown was a loving and caring protector who put his family’s needs above his own. He proved his love every day of his life.
“That’s something that nothing can replace, but we also promised him that we would celebrate our time together,” Beverly said. “That we would live our lives and continue to honor him by being the family that we were with him.”
He was passionate, with strong opinions that he conveyed directly and clearly, eloquently stated. His consistent and dedicated personality was a product, in part, of his time in the military. About two years into college, Brown enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Beverly said he was willing to serve overseas and received orders toward the end of his four-year service, but wasn’t called to combat. He was compelled to enlist as he saw his friends and contemporaries being sent abroad at risk of their lives, and Beverly said in part he thought if he enlisted, his older brother might not get drafted.
The Marines broke him and built him back up, Beverly said. He came back home and worked at Greenwood Mills, completed his degree at Lander and went on to work in government. He was eternally grateful for the chance to spend so much of his career working in Greenwood.
“He would always tell me it’s so hard to be in city government in our own hometown, but he always expressed to us how blessed he was that he was able to work here,” she said.
He read every council packet prior to the meetings, and while he’d listen to others’ points of view, every decision he made was based on his own research. He needed his decisions to be what was best for his community, Beverly said.
“A large number of the people of Greenwood County probably don’t have any idea the positive impact and contributions Steve Brown has made to the county of Greenwood,” county council member Mark Allison said. “In my lifetime I have worked around a lot of people and been involved with a lot of people in different professions, but I have never worked with anybody that had the level of integrity and the knowledge and professional qualifications that Steve Brown had.”
A civil servantBrown worked for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments through the 1970s and served as the region office’s first roving administrator. In a time when city administrator positions were rare in South Carolina, Brown was tasked with moving between McCormick, Johnston, Edgefield, Trenton and Saluda helping with budgets, grant writing and management. He was eventually placed as a part-time administrator for Laurens — a job he did so well that the town hired him as a full-time administrator.
Ruth LaForge worked with him at Upper Savannah and said he was one of the first people she met when she moved to the area.
“I’ve known him for over 45 years now. He’s always been a straight-and-narrow, black-and-white kind of guy,” she said. “He was Mr. Do-right, he’d do things because they were the right thing to do.”
Brown had just retired from the Marines when LaForge met him, and she said the mentality of personal sacrifice and duty to country fueled the way he thought about local government. A devoutly religious person, Brown wanted to be a good example for his family and everyone else he encountered. Others who worked with him during this time said he was the first to the fire. He was quick to get involved in solving any issue or problem that arose.
Brown returned to his hometown in 1981 when he was hired as an assistant city manager for Greenwood, and he was appointed city manager in 1985. He would keep the role until his retirement in 2009.
Charlie Barrineau served as Brown’s assistant city manager and took over following Brown’s retirement. On Saturday, he said he’d been reflecting on Brown’s career and influence.
“This is a legacy of the best leaders, and that’s to develop other leaders. He did that,” Barrineau said. “His investment was not only in me but folks like Steffanie Dorn, Terry Strange, Billy Allen, just a lot of leaders who continue to serve this city. … Greenwood is tremendously blessed because of Steve Brown and what he has left — his legacy — will last for many decades to come.”
His focus was always on what’s best for the public, putting the city first. It’s a level of commitment Barrineau said you don’t see often.
“He truly instilled that belief,” Barrineau said. “If there was a problem he took responsibility, and if there was success he gave all of that success to council. It’s hard to do that as a human being. That’s why a lot of people don’t want to get into this line of work.”
Brown served under three mayors, including former state Sen. Floyd Nicholson. They became personal friends beyond their professional relationship, Nicholson said. He was, above all, fair, and constantly concerned with what’s best for Greenwood.
“I can truly say I’ve lost a true friend,” Nicholson said. “He was dedicated 100%. Steve was one to say you could call on him at any time. He had true faith and he was a true family man, and it carried over into everything he did, the love he had and compassion he had.”
The meeting in 2009 where he announced his retirement was former Mayor Welborn Adams’ first meeting after being elected. Adams said Brown told him ahead of time, but the loss of so many decades of institutional knowledge, experience and dedication was still felt acutely.
“The thing about Steve Brown was he had such a moral compass that he just did what he thought was right, it didn’t matter if it was going to be politically unpopular,” Adams said. “He wasn’t a champion for big government, but he really did believe government could make a difference in the lives of its citizens.”
Brown gave a full-throated endorsement of Barrineau for the city manager position when he left, but retirement did not last long. Within a year of leaving the city, Brown took on the role of interim city manager for Cayce in 2010. He told the Index-Journal he enjoyed the unique challenges posed by the Columbia suburb, and about a year after leaving that job he’d run for Greenwood county council, ousting nearly 20-year incumbent Patrick Moody for the District 5 seat in 2012.
Within two years he’d be unanimously elected council chairperson, a role he’d hold for the remainder of his life.
Mr. Chairman“Mr. Brown was a mentor for me. He came to council with years of experience, he was thoroughly immersed in local government and the work,” Greenwood County Council Vice Chairperson Chuck Moates said. “I was like a sponge, I listened to what he had to say and watched how he conducted himself.”
A fair leader with no personal agenda, Brown was open and willing to lend his experience when it could help his fellow council members.
“He taught me so much in the years that I had the pleasure of serving for him,” council member Theo Lane said.
Coming on as council’s newest member, Melissa Spencer said she was nervous about stepping up to meet her new responsibilities. He gave her input and advice, and would check to see how she was doing in her early days on council. At a meeting last year, she said he gave a wry wink and a smile, then handed her a candy cane — he turned it into a tradition at subsequent meetings, repeating this kind and welcoming gesture time and again.
“I looked at him as a gentle giant. I admired his boldness, even amidst everything going on in his community and the world. He had the boldness to stand up for what’s right,” she said. “It made it easy to communicate and not be so afraid of the new assignment placed on my life to represent the county.”
Council member Edith Childs has known Brown for years now and worked on many community projects with him. She said his commitment and concern for Greenwood’s people and its employees was always admirable.
“I just found him to be a genuine person with good ethics,” she said. “Thank you to a role model for this community – Steve Brown. He’s certainly going to be missed.”
His influence at the city still rings strong, with many officials currently working there who were shaped by his administration.
“I really looked forward to many more years of learning from him, and it’s a shame — but I think his legacy will live on,” Mayor Brandon Smith said. “I learned to shut my mouth when he’s talking. He’s been doing local government for 50 years — I think it’s a good lesson to talk less and listen more around him.”
Current City Manager Julie Wilkie never worked under Brown, but he nevertheless made himself available to offer guidance and knowledge for her as she took over the role when Barrineau left. She said it was hard to express Brown’s impact, that the work of a genuine civil servant is difficult to put into words.
“In a recent conversation with him, I said ‘Mr. Brown, whenever you decide that you no longer want to be a public servant our community will feel a tremendous loss.’ He laughed and said ‘Well, I don’t know about that,’” Wilkie said. “Well, I do. There will never be another like him. Never.”
He was selfless, a true gentleman, she said. He was a wonderful example of what a citizen proud of and dedicated to their community can do.
“He was always willing to take time for me, a new city manager. To help me with any history about Greenwood and why things transpired the way they did,” she said. “He didn’t have to do that. He did it because he loved Greenwood. He wanted me to succeed.”
He truly loved Greenwood, said council member Robbie Templeton. Local government is the best form of government, Templeton said, because its representatives live and raise families alongside their constituents — Brown knew this and committed his whole life to making Greenwood a better place. Council members can disagree on matters and still respect one another at the end of the day because they know they each share this passion, he said.
“He absolutely adored his family. He and I got to share conversations about grandchildren, and when we did he just lit up, his face just beamed,” Templeton said. “Someone will come in and be the next representative for District Five, but you can’t replace that.”
That was Steve, Beverly said.
“It was in what he did at home with us as a family, his friends, his Christian walk, his time in local government. It was about what is the right thing to do and what was right for everyone,” she said. “It was rarely about what Steve Brown wanted, it was about what’s best for his children, what’s best for his family, what’s best for the public.”
The job wasn’t stressful for him. He gave it his all because it was his way of giving back to a community that provided for him. He surrounded himself with people he had the utmost confidence in, and worked diligently to put them in roles where they could do the most good. To his final days, Beverly said he credited others with how well his time in government went.
“That’s not an easy job for a manager,” said his son, Gavin. “It weighed on him a lot, but he was good at doing what he thought was best for Greenwood.”
Recently, while going through things at home, Beverly found a note her husband had written tucked within the pages of his Bible. She said it brought her comfort, as did hearing the respect and love from those Steve Brown spent the better part of 50 years serving his hometown alongside.
The note read, “May my last years be my best ones.”