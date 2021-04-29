A Greenwood County lawmaker is disappointed after the state’s House Judiciary committee ended another attempt on a bill to keep transgender students from competing in girls sports.
“I’m very disappointed in the vote,” Rep. John McCravy said.
The committee voted 13-11 against the bill, dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” on its second try. The same committee tabled an earlier iteration of the bill on a voice vote March 16. McCravy, a prominent member of the House Family Caucus and chair of the Special Laws Judiciary subcommittee, was not ready to let go.
“I’m just not going to give up,” McCravy said.
The legislation, which would prevent transgender students from playing on girls sports teams, has found success in other states. The Associated Press reported the states of Mississippi and Alabama made similar bills law and West Virginia is close to joining the group.
McCravy said he and other House members are looking for some other avenues to get the bill to the floor. He said the bill has 57 cosponsors and he thinks it would pass the full House.
For McCravy, it is about fairness and safety.
“We don’t allow 12th-graders to compete against 6th-graders,” McCravy said.