No one is alone. That’s just one of the messages for National Recovery Month.
A celebration to recognize people’s battle against drug abuse kicked off Wednesday — Overdose Awareness Day — as nearly 60 people gathered in Uptown Greenwood. It is the first of three events that will spotlight the dangers of drug abuse and the work of people in recovery.
The goal of the programs is to bridge the gap between the community and people who are in recovery, said Justo Chalaire, chairperson of the Greenwood Abbeville Coalition, and one of the organizers of Wednesday’s event.
Some people tend to focus on people who are on drugs, but these people work in law offices and the nursing field, he said Friday. These people are supporting the community and have jobs.
Last year, 30 people in Greenwood County died from overdoses. So far this year, 34 people have died from overdoses.
Wednesday’s event included live praise music, testimonials to remind people that they are not alone, a candlelight vigil that included bell chimes, support for those directly impacted by overdoses, sharing of resources for those who are struggling, and recognition to those living in recovery to express support and erase stigma.
It also included a rose ceremony where flowers were placed on 34 empty chairs to represent people lost to drug abuse, Chalaire said.
One of them was a woman who lost her husband to drug abuse. Chalaire said he was glad to see people support her. “That was a really cool part of it.”
While he lauded the support from the community, Chalaire acknowledged rejection exists. He recalled visiting a gas station where a man had overdosed on pills. A person said “people should not have brought him back,” referring to the man’s resuscitation.
That drug user was 19 years old, he was somebody’s son, he said.
“I think there are barriers to get over.” Because of the stigma of abuse, people tend to forget that addicts are people — sons, mothers and grandparents.
People who live in recovery are passionate about it. Addiction is prevalent — everybody knows someone who is an addict.
A Sept. 17 event will feature a cookout, testimonials, a poetry slam, a cornhole tournament and art programs and an exhibition. It will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Real Life Ministries, 2352 S.C. Highway 72.
Another event is a recovery walk at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Uptown Market. Participants will walk from the market to the Uptown fountain, to the courthouse and end up back at the market. At each stop, people will speak about their experiences.
Chalaire recalled the help he received from people in the community and friends which helped him with his long-term recovery.
“We want people to come together. We don’t want separation,” he said.
