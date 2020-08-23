President Ray Brooks said Piedmont Technical College is more or less doing everything online, but they are bringing in small groups to complete labs. The new O’Dell Center opened its doors Monday to industrial technology students.
Brooks said most of the equipment is in — including CNC machines, 45 new welding booths, new milling machines, new lathing machines, a coordinating measuring machine and even augmented reality technology.
The center named in honor of state Sen. Billy O’Dell will house welding, mechatronics and machine tool technology programs.
“Mechatronics is still kind of underway, the welding lab is complete and the machine tool labs are complete,” said Joshua Black, the college’s vice president of student affairs and communication. “It’s looking really good.”
Rusty Denning, associate vice president of economic development and interim dean of engineering and technology, said students had to come and finish their labs during the summer because they did not get the chance to complete them in the spring. Summer semester students were still allowed to take their labs and courses, so things got backlogged. The O’Dell Center and the college’s older industrial technologies labs will be open so students can catch up on the work they could not finish.
Denning said the older industrial labs will be repurposed and used so other programs can expand. For instance, he said the college’s gunsmithing program had to share space with the machine tool technology program, and now they will have a small lab to work in.
The O’Dell Center is spacious and will allow students to socially distance adequately. Machine Tool Instructor Phillip Calhoun said the center didn’t add more lathing machines, but the additional floor space will allow students to work from a greater distance.
Dylan Davenport, a machine tool student in his second semester, said working at the O’Dell Center feels more organized compared to the older labs.
“So far it’s been pretty good,” he said. “We focus more here.”
Another feature the O’Dell Center offers to students is augmented reality. Keli Fewox, vice president of student affairs, said augmented reality allows students to see the inner workings of motors and other complex industrial technologies without actually touching or dismantling them.
Fewox said as the college moves into a more virtual environment, technologies such as augmented reality help continue a certain level of engagement that industrial technology program students need as many of them are kinesthetic learners.
Denning said the augmented reality technology will help the college save gas, metals and money. While he thinks nothing can replace hands-on learning, he does see the benefits of augmented reality, especially when teaching beginners.
Nursing students also began their clinicals Monday, and Fewox said they were chomping at the bit to start. The only difference in clinicals from previous years is that the college’s health care instructors will take the place of actual hospital employees and guide the students. The actual hospital employees will be preoccupied with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so they will not have time to engage with students.
“It’s a new experience for students and faculty, but it gives us the opportunity to continue learning and it’s a way for us to support the hospitals,” Fewox said.
With COVID-19 bringing uncertainty to peoples’ lives, aside from education, Brooks said the unemployment rate is something that raises questions. Out of all the jobs that have been lost during the past couple of months, he wants to know which ones are and aren’t coming back? He commended technical colleges for being in tune with the employment sector and making sure their programs align with the current job market.
“Nobody wants to work and then still not have enough money to pay your bills, have a roof over your head and food on your table,” he said.
Brooks sees an opportunity for people who have been laid off and are currently drawing unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He advises those people to work with Piedmont Technical College and the state Department of Labor to find, or become skilled in, jobs that are currently hiring.
“If a great opportunity presents itself to me and I’m not prepared to take advantage of it then it’ll pass me by,” Brooks said. “When opportunity and preparation meet, that’s a good place for a person to be at to get a rewarding career.”
While circumstances are tough right now, Brooks thinks working with the college and the state Department of Labor is a wonderful opportunity, especially since he said most Piedmont Tech students have zero out of pocket expenses.
“Dust yourself off and come on down,” he said.
Brooks, Fewox and Black praised Piedmont Tech’s staff for adjusting to virtual learning and continuing to engage with students in March when the college shut down.
“When we have single moms, who are trying to balance losing their jobs, children at home and finishing their schoolwork. The fact that they’re not only finishing, but they’re successful, that’s something that I’m proud of because it’s something we can offer that many just can’t,” Fewox said.
Piedmont Tech’s fall enrollment surpassed Brooks’ expectations because he foresaw the numbers to dropping, but instead they are almost identical to last fall’s count. He said some technical colleges in the state are experiencing a downturn in fall enrollment. He attributed some of Piedmont Tech’s enrollment stability to students who might have wanted to attend a four-year university or college, changing course and enrolling in a two-year institution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you look at the price point for them coming here, especially if their freshman or sophomores and getting the same classes they would get there, the quality of instruction and price is just outstanding,” Brooks said. “We’re kind of like a church, anybody who wants to come they are welcomed to.”