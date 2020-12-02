The consortium tasked with working on economic development in Greenwood County conducted its first community meeting.
In a room of more than community stakeholders, interim Greenwood County economic development director James Bateman led a series of updates from key leaders in Greenwood’s economic development consortium.
Among those updates was to reveal the transitional identity for the group — Greenwood Together.
David Dougherty, interim CEO of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, provided an update on the Chamber’s responsibilities.
“We have found a series of common themes,” Dougherty said.
The Chamber will work to address workforce development, housing and countywide small business retail retention and recruitment.
Dougherty said the Chamber will work with the municipalities of Ware Shoals, Ninety Six, Hodges and Troy to assess the housing needs of the county and support neighborhood vibrancy.
Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood manager, will see a change in her role with the city as she will be working more on retail recruitment and retention in Uptown Greenwood as well as the entire city.
Hudson said the city will be looking to redevelop some spaces in the city to accommodate new businesses.
Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood, said Designsensory — a marketing agency in Knoxville, Tennessee — was working to “develop a unified message, unified branding” for economic development in Greenwood County.
Bateman said the North Greenwood Industrial Park spec building was designated as one of the first three Palmetto Sites, a designation given by the Department of Commerce pertaining to site readiness. He said it was important to include Hodges and Ware Shoals in the ribbon cutting and development of this facility to send the message to “come along with us.”
Steffanie Dorn, who was named Greenwood County’s next treasurer later in the day, gave an update on transportation issues in the county.
She introduced a potential agreement with McCormick Area Transit to establish a service area enabling a person to request a trip. A driver would pick up the person and collect any fee necessary. The trip would have to be within the approved area.
Dorn said MAT would not be available until 90 to 120 days after Greenwood County Council voted to accept the service.
Bateman said this would be a good starting place to solve some of the public transportation needs in the county.
Bateman said the group will be launching a website — greenwoodtogether.com — introducing Greenwood County to prospective businesses.
The next community update will at 2 p.m. Jan. 5.