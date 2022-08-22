The Dark Corner
This bright-red beauty sits in the region known as the Dark Corner.

I’d been there many times but never realized just what a dark history existed until I visited a legal distillery up that way. “Folks still go in there and disappear,” an old timer told me. Maybe so.

I asked around and did some searching and found plenty on the Dark Corner, a notorious region centered around Glassy Mountain and Hogback Mountain in upper Greenville County. The notoriety was earned. Political differences, killings, vanishing people, moonshining, a place where deserters of Union and Confederates hid and preyed on others, residents who didn’t see eye to eye on the Civil War, and a wariness of outsiders contributed to the Dark Corner’s reputation as a place to avoid.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.