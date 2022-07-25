Ferns, Nature’s Colonists

Spores colonized this palmetto down coastal Georgia way.

Ferns bless us with classic Southern settings but doing so isn’t always easy. Random winds pick up fern spores and scatter them, their destiny determined by fate. Many end up lost at sea. Some fall on barren places and perish.

Many, however, get lucky.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features.