Drowning The Past -- What We’ve Lost

High but not dry, the old silo looks over what was once farmland.

I spent a lot of time on Clarks Hill Lake (Strom Thurmond Lake), during my teenage and college years. I camped, boated, and skied, but over the years lake fun amused me less and less.

Today I prefer rivers. A river will take you somewhere. A river will soothe you with its river song. A lake? It laps against the shore, a miniature Atlantic surf sound. Better than nothing.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.