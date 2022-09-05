Book Event Season Is Upon Us

Tom Poland signs “SC Country Roads” for Ralph Scurry at River Island Club House in Evans, Georgia.

She asked, and I told her. “What’s the writing life like?”

“It’s a sentence to solitary confinement. You work in isolation for long periods, and that’s a good, peaceful day most days.”

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.