At some time in our collective lives, many of us have sighed as Christmastide approaches and thought, “I wish it could be like this all year long…” Not the set decoration of the holiday with its music and lights and gifts, but the intimate coziness as the nights draw in and the kindness that abounds ... Being awash in nostalgia of our earlier lives and the times that preceded those memories — that we want to believe were old-fashioned, Victorian good will.
From where I stand, or sit, oh, all right, slouch, I’d like to make the point that if we are indeed looking for that seasonal good naturedness with its multitudes of thoughtful gestures, it can be found year round — if we take the time to both look for, as well as acknowledge, it.
As always, I was cutting a rather fine line in getting my Christmas cards mailed this year and dropped off a stack that I had hurriedly stamped in our local post office. Relieved to have that errand off my list I was able to turn to the other affairs waiting their turn to be ticked off my annual procrastination list: last minute stocking stuffers, carrots for the horses, groceries…
A couple of days later I received one of those notices from the post office popped in the mailbox when a package can’t be delivered, or something requires a signature. Sighing, I picked it up to see what obliged my attention and what was written across the slip of paper was “I placed a stamp on a letter to ’The Normans’ for you. Thanks, Terry”
One can say with a smile, “That’s small town living for you!” And indeed it is, but for me, it is so much more. It’s someone going out of their way — and is anyone busier than our post office employees this time of year — to be both kind and helpful. And, as we know, kindness is love in action.
I’m going to keep this little “postage due” slip of paper with me forever, I think. It’ll live folded in my wallet where I’m sure to see it several times a week to remind me what else love is: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trust, always hopes, always perseveres.
There’s not a reason in the world that any of that shouldn’t be expressed and felt “all year long.”
Merry Christmas.
And thanks, Terry.