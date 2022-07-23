Summer means hot, humid days, July 4th fireworks that seem to go on until August, and afternoon scattered storms that, like popcorn, spring up on radar with precious little time to take cover.

And when you have livestock that you want to keep from becoming deadstock, that requires a Usain Bolt-inspired sprint across the pasture with halters in one hand and feed buckets clanging in the other, trying to catch two retired horses who never, ever, show the remotest desire to suddenly kick up their heels and gallop the perimeter of the property — until I actually try to catch them.

