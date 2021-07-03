Paul and I purposely planted conifers of various colors and sizes around the sides of our “I-Hop” years ago as it backs onto vast woodland with twin fields separated by a rather long driveway to the front. I had fancied the idea of having our home look like it was emerging from the woods with a sort of treehouse charm to it.
Over the years, the blue-green of cedars and cypress have matured and mingled with the gold of arborvitae and juniper, giving year-round color, yet completely obscuring the little house that is approached by a narrow gravel path branching off from the driveway.
We have to admit that it has become a source of amusement to look out the window upon hearing a Fed Ex truck or a pizza delivery vehicle pull up, then watch the driver disembark and stand, bewildered and package laden, looking around for an actual house. There’s nothing mean-spirited about our attitude, if anything we are grateful for the delay as it gives us the time to put on pants.
“I don’t think she sees where to go,” I said to Paul, struggling with the tie on my loungewear, which used to be called sweats.
“Sure she does,” he replied. “The cars are parked directly in front and she’s standing on the path to the house.”
“Nope,” I said. “She’s heading to the barn instead. She’s about to give our pizza to the horses.” With that, I gave a “view halloo” out the front door and our driver stopped suddenly, turned, as if trying to figure out from which direction a gun was fired.
“Over here!” I called.
“Where are you?” she called back.
“Behind you! Just follow the gravel path back.”
Not wanting her to feel foolish, Paul stuffed his feet into his garden clogs and made his way out the door to relieve her of both the pizza and her confusion. She laughingly passed him the box and said, “I couldn’t see your house. I still can’t!”
“No one can,” he replied enigmatically.
“There’s something comforting about being this hidden,” I said later, holding a slice of veggie pizza. “Complete privacy. We can see out but no one can see in. Or even their way in.”
“You say that now,” Paul replied. “But it might not be so comforting should you need paramedics and they can’t find you. You could be lying on your back at the bottom of the stairs for days, and, you know, at some point the dogs will get hungry and start looking at you differently.”
I put down my pizza and left the room.
“Where are you going?” he asked.
I stuck my head back in the doorway.
“To find a paintbrush,” I replied. “I think it’s time to mark a big red arrow on that path.”