My annual fruitcake endeavor has not been entirely successful this year, although Paul did kindly point out that I’ve come a long way from my first attempt. Which is also the only thing in the world I have ever baked.
“What are you doing?” he had asked upon finding me in the kitchen and struggling with the beaters for the electric mixer.
“Trying to find the slots to insert these,” I replied, exasperated. “I can’t be this blind, where are they??”
“There aren’t any,” he said, removing the beaters from my grip.
“What?” I asked in disbelief. “That’s ridiculous. Why?”
Paul pointed to the appliance I still held in my left hand.
“Because that’s an iron.”
So, yes, I’ve come quite a long way indeed from those early days a few years ago and have graduated to placing the cake mixture in the actual oven rather than the dryer. Progress comes slow and steady to those who persevere, I like to believe.
And this year, as I attempt to recreate my mother’s traditional English fruitcake (not that jellied, congealed brick that is the scourge of Christmas), the problem is, since I’ve become a regular viewer of the BBC’s Great British Bake Show, I’ve become more and more inspired and far more critical of my efforts, as would be the stern, ice-blue eyes of the show’s host, renowned baker Paul Hollywood.
“This is a soggy bottom,” I’ve seen him say, reducing a baking contestant to tears, as he flaked through her undercooked shortcrust pastry.
“Did you actually read the directions?” he frowned to another as he sampled a flour-free cake.
Well, if Paul Hollywood was in my kitchen (also known as my office), I would make sure he wouldn’t find a single fault with this year’s fruitcake (which, I must say, looked exactly like the Christmas fruitcakes the contestants had to bake, sans the icing).
As I took it out of the oven and, later, removed it from its springform tin, I howled as it broke in half in my hands. It was too soft — I had tested it with a wooden skewer and it had come out clean — but surely it wasn’t baked all the way through. I looked at it and it didn’t look right. Frustrated, I tossed one half in the trash and was about to chuck the other half when Paul, always taking his chances to enter when I’m near a stove, asked what I was doing.
“I’ve ruined the fruitcake!” I exploded. “$30 in ingredients down the drain. It broke in half, so clearly not fully cooked. Paul Hollywood would be horrified.”
He took the remaining half from my hands and inspected it.
“What are you talking about?” he said. “It’s fine. It’s baked — it’s just very dense, sort of like —“
“Don’t say it,” I warned. I took a bite. So did he. It was great. We both looked at the trash can.
“I don’t suppose —” I began.
“No.” he said firmly. “No. You can’t. You can’t go rifling through the trash to put a cake back together.” With that, he left the room, taking the trash can with him just to make sure.
I rolled up my sleeves to begin again. I shall make the perfect cake if it kills us all. And I can assure you there won’t be a soggy bottom in sight.