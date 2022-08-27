I can’t help but remember when weather-related events made the national news, oh, maybe once a month.
A tornado rips through a community, a hurricane makes landfall somewhere else, wildfires out West — it seems obvious now that weather makes the news nearly daily. And that news is generally catastrophic.
Europe is experiencing its worst drought in 500 years. From the air, England’s “green and pleasant land” looks brown and parched. Even Holland, a land that was reclaimed from the sea, is so short of water that the government is collecting rainwater for irrigation. It’s not supposed to be 90 degrees there. For weeks. glaciers have melted to half their size in the last 85 years.
Amid all this depressing news, however, comes fascinating discoveries. Some grim, some quite breathtaking.
The Danube, as it snakes through Serbia, is now so low that an entire fleet of sunken Nazi warships — still laden with explosives — has resurfaced. Not a particularly pleasant find, but pretty eye-popping to say the least.
Skip over the Mediterranean, heading west, and the Spanish version of Stone Henge — Dolmen of Guadelperal, a stone circle dating back to 5,000 B.C. — has reappeared. Who knew? I guess Franco did as it was submerged in 1963 by his decision to flood the area for rural development.
Iraq has been draining its Mosul reservoir to irrigate dying crops. What the reservoir, in return, revealed was an entire Bronze Age city dating back 3,400 years. Iraq and its neighbors are highly vulnerable to climate change, and when the photos of the shrinking reservoir were shown, it is little wonder that scientists and think tanks opined that the coming wars will not be fought over oil, but water.
Meanwhile, China has a whole new island! With the 70-day heatwave amongst an even longer drought, the water levels of Yangtze (which always makes me think of Yahtzee) dropped so low that an island, adorned with three ancient statues, emerged.
Heading back to Europe, the Po River in Italy gave up an unexploded (now detonated) World War II bomb, and elsewhere in the country, another dried-up river presented the stonewalls of a medieval town.
South of London sits Crystal Palace as well as its now evaporated lake bed. But newly exposed on that lake bed are sculpted dinosaurs for all the world to see. They’re really quite beautiful to behold.
And in America? We’ve got dinosaurs too! Well, dinosaur tracks. After weeks of triple-digit heat and drought, I’m not sure if residents could care less, but as the Paluxey River disappeared, huge dinosaur tracks (it’s estimated these critters were up to 60 feet tall! Imagine seeing one of those coming at you in your deer stand.) that have been hidden for 113 million years are now exposed.
And, being America, our other find has been, well, bodies. Lake Mead is now only 27% of its capacity, and being so near Las Vegas, I guess it’s no surprise three bodies (so far) have surfaced, one with a bullet hole in his head.
I guess not everything that happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.