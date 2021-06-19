I love hearing from readers and always look forward to it. I mean, who wouldn’t enjoy being told that someone loves your work, that it brightens their day? Kind emails and sometimes poignant ones tell me that “Momma still clips your column each week and sends it to me, here in Indiana,” as well as hearing from those suffering from chronic physical and emotional distress who felt lifted — even momentarily — by an unexpected chuckle. And, of course, there’s always enough, “You don’t know what the hell you’re talking about” missives to keep me properly humble.
In the 13 years that I’ve written this column, never have I received as much response as I did following last week’s musing about what to name our horse manure to sell (CHEAPLY) as a fundraiser for my favorite animal sanctuary: Big Oaks Rescue Farm.
Evidently, I’ve found the level of the room, the common denominator of my longtime readers. Holy moly, do you people get creative when it comes to poop. I mean, the suggestions came pouring in immediately. Visions of readers slamming down their coffee cup on Sunday morning, before heading out to church, typing furiously on their laptop before they forgot. And it wasn’t just one idea they’d send, but multiple, creative synonyms showing they’d thought long and hard about the very best way to comically describe the droppings.
As I suspect you now wait with bated breath, I shall give you but a sampling of what filled up my inbox:
1. Whinny the Poo (good one, Rita)
2. Grey Poop-on (for you mustard lovers, also from Rita!)
3. Gunga Dunga (thanks, Terry)
4. Horsy’s Heavenly Helper (thanks, Diann)
5. Doo-drop-in (made me laugh out loud, Tom)
However, the winner, as much as all the others were darned good, was one tweaked by Linda and me until I was honestly choking with laughter. A talented artist, she even designed the logo, but as I’m sure I would receive a cease-and-desist letter from Disney’s attorneys if I shared that illustration publicly, so the description alone shall have to suffice.
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you: “Mare-y-Ploppins.” Not yet finished, Linda had to add a silhouetted image of the famous nanny descending by umbrella over a grinning horse head looking over his stall door.
And, of course, the catchphrase:
“Manure in the most delightful way!”