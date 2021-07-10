Paul knows, by threat of a cold shoulder that becomes positively glacial, that he is to drive very slowly if I’m on a young, or green, horse in the arena that lies adjacent to our long driveway.
It’s not so much the actual car that might frighten them, but the sound of tires crunching over the gravel, especially if traveling over 5 mph. Young horses can be particularly reactive to noise, particularly after several nights of endless fireworks being detonated before and after July 4, and while a single spook from a horse isn’t that big a deal, a single spook that then deteriorates into a series of bucks is something I’d rather avoid. And whenever Paul fails to remember this, what seems to make it stick for a while is when I remark, “Welp, just so you realize, If I get launched and break my leg or something, you’ll have to feed and clean stalls for the next few months.”
That tends to result in his Subaru then going past so slowly it appears to be going backward.
“Where are you going?” I mouthed to him as he crawled by.
“To the post office,” he replied, lowering the driver’s side window. “I’ve been waiting for a package I ordered two weeks ago.”
I drew rein and stopped. “Maybe it got lost? I still have friends who never got their Christmas cards.”
Paul shook his head. “No, it’s here but the carrier left a note in the mailbox saying they couldn’t deliver, which is ridiculous because they always leave anything that doesn’t fit in the mailbox on the front porch. So I have to go get it.”
I’d finished my ride by the time Paul returned, which was odd because our post office is just a couple of miles down the road. Of course, our driveway is nearly half a mile long and my instructions to all and sundry to inch their way down adds another five minutes to the trip.
“What took you so long?” I asked, coming back into the house.
“I had to stand in line and that took time,” Paul replied testily. “And when I asked them why they couldn’t have just left it like they usually do, they said the driver saw you were on a horse and refused to come down the driveway. Evidently you’ve scared the hell out of our rural carrier.”
“I have not,” I lied stoutly. “I might have requested they not come flying down the driveway with that flashing light on top of their Jeep, but I didn’t scare them.”
“I also just got this out of the mailbox from UPS for the same reason,” Paul said, waving a slip of paper in my face.
“That’s ridiculous,” I replied. “He’s a big guy. I’m sure I didn’t scare him.”
“Whatever,” Paul said. “I don’t have time to go running around town picking up packages because you’ve intimidated drivers.”
“All they have to do is slow down,” I said emphatically. “It’s not too much to ask.”
“Well, the world can’t revolve around your horses’ paranoia,” Paul replied on the way to his computer. “If it were up to you, you’d demand that post office still use Pony Express.”
Actually, I see no problem with that at all.
As long as the ponies keep it down to a jog.