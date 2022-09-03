I’ve been driving Paul crazy this past week.

It should be said that I drive Paul crazy most weeks, but usually by non sequitur statements or questions that beg to know the name of the plant that the Japanese use to create indigo dye that is also insect repellent, or how the homicide detectives in the British dramas we watch can afford to drive BMWs. But this week, it’s particularly stressful for Paul as I am leaving for Colorado for two days to perform at a benefit concert, and the brunt of the barn work will fall upon him and my friend, Ruby, to whom, after her recent encounter with a sow and three cubs, I’ve given the Native American name, “Dances with Bears.”

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com