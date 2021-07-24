Not only is she a Facebook “friend,” she is also my cousin whom I love dearly. And so when she posted photographs of herself embracing her good friend, Wally Funk, and captioned the collection, “Not to toot my own horn, but I have to. Back in the days with Wally Funk. Soooooo excited for her. HUGE DAY for her!!” I was gobsmacked.
I couldn’t stop gazing at the photos: Jena, Wally and friends on a sofa beside a Christmas tree, other photos showing them laughing and hugging the daylights out of each other. Now that is a brush with greatness and I completely understood the emotions that led to Jena sobbing as she watched Wally’s ascent into the heavens aboard Jeff Bezos’ rocket, New Shepard (a tribute to Alan Shepard, one of the original Mercury 7 from whom she was excluded), just days ago.
Regardless that Wally became an accomplished pilot in her 20s, was as driven and fearless as any gritty male test pilot and sailed through the rigorous testing with 12 other women who would be known as the “Mercury 13,” a privately funded study to investigate how women’s bodies would hold up for spaceflight, she was repeatedly denied her opportunity by NASA. And while their male counterparts became the crew of Mercury 7 and American heroes, Wally and the women with whom she trained instead put their dreams on a back burner and got on with the rest of their lives. For Wally, that meant logging 19,600 flight hours on a variety of aircraft and teaching more than 3,000 people to fly. Later, she worked for the government investigating plane crashes and safety issues.
At the invitation by Jeff Bezos to join his exclusive group aboard New Shepard, Wally, at age 82, beat the late John Glenn’s record of being the oldest human in space by 5 years. Incredibly fit and youthful, she later remarked that she barely felt the G-forces as the rocket launched and had the same description of their soft landing in the capsule by parachute.
Her exuberance, upon stepping out of the capsule, arms flung upon wide in triumph, a six decades dream being realized was palpable. Her space flight experience, which I’m quite sure won’t be her last, was dazzling.
Thank you, Wally, for your determination, for being a sterling role model for the young girls of today and most importantly, for showing everyone that there is no expiration date on dreams.