A dear friend, in a fit of giggles, was relaying to me the account of seeing her doctor for her annual physical, completely forgetting she had added a fourth tattoo to her subtle collection of cartoon characters and meaningful symbols.
“When I heard him say, ‘Oh, my goodness,’ it scared me because he was palpating the lymph nodes under my arm,” she said. “But what he was reacting to was that’s where my new tattoo of Felix the Cat is.”
Might I add that she is 62?
In my view, I told her, that is the beauty of growing older, isn’t it? The freedom of self-expression that others might rubber-stamp as “eccentricity,” but in reality is fully embracing who we’ve always been yet perhaps curtailed for the sake of careers and raising families.
Personally, it’s far, far more than “When I Am An Old Woman I Shall Wear Purple.” It’s continuing to do what I’ve had the privilege of doing my entire life: caring for and riding horses every day. And if I’m lucky enough to become a senior citizen and wallow in that “4th Quarter and Ticking” category for a couple of decades or more, people might be aghast to see me working with a young, unpredictable horse. But it’s what I’ve always done and as normal for me as a round of golf or bridge for others.
Another dear friend has recently purchased a nearby farm and was eagerly showing me the changes planned for the interior, including raising the ceiling height in the dining room and widening its already spacious doorways. It is an elegant and gracious home and I couldn’t understand why she would want to expand the width of the already expansive openings that led from room to room. Then the penny dropped.
“Oh, is that for wheelchair access?” I asked, thinking she was planning ahead. Her eyes popped out of her head, aghast.
“What?!” she cried. “No. NO. It’s to create a better flow — what are you talking about, ‘wheelchair access?’”
Taking advantage of her horror, I quipped, “Well, we’re not spring chickens. Ya gotta think ahead. You’re going to need space to drive your Rascal from room to room because you forgot where you put your Jitterbug. And then a ramp that leads to your paved drive to motor to the stable so you can point your walking stick at your groom and bark orders about what to do with the horses.”
This, I’m relieved to say, led to a massive belly laugh and the realization of where life was taking her.
When I first visited this area in the mid 1980s, I was taking a leisurely drive on a gloriously crisp autumn afternoon toward the mountain town of Saluda. On the horizon and approaching at a great rate of speed roared a vintage, burgundy German convertible gleaming beneath the sun. Behind the wheel appeared to be a platinum blonde, her long hair whipping about her head. As she came closer I could see she had a thick scarf wrapped round her neck and her decidedly weathered face, squinting into the light gave away the fact that what I had mistaken for platinum hair was actually silver and she was easily approaching her eighth decade.
I remember being completely shocked that what I had assumed to be a Barbie turned out instead to be a Bea Arthur. Now I realize that she had probably owned that sumptuous 1969 280 SL since it was new, when she was indeed a Barbie. And in her mind she still was. If I couldn’t see that, that wasn’t her problem, it was mine. There was nothing eccentric about her wild drive through the mountains with wind-whipped hair — it was simply who she was, who she’d always been.
Bravo, young lady, bravo.