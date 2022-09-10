We’re used to hearing the relentless Ka-BLAM of target shooting gearing up for deer season and certainly used to the sight of harvested deer, bound to the front of vehicles (No, Timmy, that’s not Rudolph. Stop crying.), or lying in the back of a pick up at our local gas station.

And while it might be a bit of a shock the first time one pulls in to fill up one’s car, only to come eye to glazed eye with a six-point buck, usually shot by a one-point man, one gets used to it. This is the Carolinas, after all.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com