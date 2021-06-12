Our local feed store pretty much carries anything one might need to keep a farm running: water troughs, lumber, an ever-increasing selection of feed for your horse/cow/chicken/pig/goat, and hay as green as salad. Around March you can order your spring chicks should you fancy having your own fresh supply of eggs, and I’ve certainly taken advantage of handy gift items for stocking stuffers: riding gloves, and for Paul, a flashing light for the front and back of his bike.
There’s even gift ideas for people you can’t stand, namely, keyrings featuring little squishy cows and pigs that, when squeezed, um, “eliminate.” I shovel enough “elimination” each and every day to want to see it when I insert my key into the truck’s ignition, thank you very much.
(I often wonder what the Chinese factory workers must think when manufacturing these sort of things for the American market. Ahh, they must sigh, the heady bounty of democracy, those lucky citizens!)
Probably my favorite product currently on display is one particular brand of fertilizer. Chicken fertilizer. Yes, the really smelly stuff that makes you squint your eyes and feel grateful that you still have a box of masks at hand as you apply it to your front yard. Hands down, this has the best name I’ve ever seen stamped on a product.
Cock-A-Doodle-Poo.
Now, that’s comedy, folks. And it’s so appealing that even though I don’t need any, I want to buy a bag just to keep around as a joke, which proves it’s brilliant marketing as well. It’s even gotten me to thinking because I was recently asked by a neighbor if we sold manure. Sell it? I’ll pay you to take it! But an idea did begin to percolate for a fundraiser to benefit a favorite charity: small burlap bags of our well-rotted horse manure for flowerbeds (it’s like crack for roses) or vegetable gardens.
But what to name it? What could possibly be as catchy as Cock-A-Doodle-Poo?
Dainty Droppings? Lucky Mucky?
I could go on and on. In fact, I think I will: Pony Plop? Meadow Muffins? Fun Dung?
Sigh. Not quite there, is it? In the meantime, feel free to send me your suggestions. You might just win yourself a sack of...
Now, you know I can’t say that, y’all.