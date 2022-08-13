The deal is, I don’t know anything about buzzards. Turkey buzzards.

I mean, I know that they are huge, and are essential to clearing away carrion from the streets, but they’ve always given me the willies. Death is their invitation to feast at the buzzard version of a charcuterie. I did not, however, know that they roost in trees — particularly in my trees. Particularly in the trees I walked beneath on the way to the barn one evening to do a final night check on the horses.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com