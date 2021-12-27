Dear Aunty Pam: Every year, my brother and I go to my mom’s house for Christmas and every year my brother (whose name is [redacted], so please feel free to print it because I want him to see this letter) who owns his own company, gives my mom a lavish gift, way more expensive than anything I could ever afford.
It’s like he loves showing off how much money he has and rubbing my face in it.
My mom is always gracious and very sweet about whatever I get her. I’m paying off thousands in student debt, work two jobs and the most I can spend on her is $50. It just really gets me that no matter how hard I try, my gift looks so cheap compared to a cashmere robe, or a diamond bracelet.
I’m even thinking of not going over on Christmas Day this year and maybe just dropping off my present to her on Christmas Eve so it doesn’t have to be compared by whatever [redacted] decides to flaunt in front of my face.
Any advice?
[redacted]’s sister
Dear Smiley,
Gee, how does it feel to walk around with that kind of unfounded hostility all day?
Yeah, I’ve got some advice: Get over yourself! I mean, child, look what you’ve concocted in your head over no more than stupid jealousy; you’ve decided that [redacted] is flaunting his wealth and deliberately trying to undermine your Christmas by showing you up. You’ve decided to disappoint your mother by perhaps not going over as usual this Christmas Day. You’ve decided your gifts look so cheap because [redacted] is rubbing your face in it. And on top of all that, you wanted me to print his name to embarrass him publicly. Wow. Just wow.
Woman, “feelings” aren’t facts and that’s why they can be extremely dangerous. The fact is that you are struggling, like millions of young people, with insane student debt, and working your butt off with two jobs and the best you can do is $50. On what planet is one gift “better” than another because it costs more? And clearly your mother is an understanding and loving parent as you say she is always very gracious and sweet with whatever you give her. Don’t you think she recognizes the income disparity between you? I’d even go as far to say that I’d bet a second helping of pumpkin pie (screw that, a third glass of Bollinger) that she’s sensitive to your feelings and probably wishes [redacted] wouldn’t give such lavish gifts.
And listen, even if [redacted] is giving his expensive gifts on purpose to try to belittle yours, there’s nothing you can do about it — and what a sad human being that makes him. It makes him worthy of pity, quite frankly, and certainly not envy. But just in case he happens to like to spend a lot of hard-earned money and spoil his mother, why don’t you, this year, decide to rejoice that, besides the gift you give her, that she will, as always, love, that she’s also going to receive something extravagant? She loves you and you love her. isn’t that all that matters? Now sit up straight, blow your nose and eat your broccoli.
Don’t make me send Linus over there to sort you out.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam