DEAR AUNTY PAM: What do you do with a husband who keeps calling his wife, “My old lady” or “the ball and chain”? — Asking for a friend
DEAR FRIEND:
Chloroform and a duffle bag?
Just thinking out loud.
Cheers, dear!
DEAR AUNTY PAM: I am a divorced 70-year-old man and am sticking my toe back into the dating pool. My kids have told me that meeting someone online is the way to go and I’m not averse to that, but am having problems creating my “profile.”
I believe in monogamy, am devout in my faith and enjoy good conversation, but when I write that down and look at it, it seems so brief and bland. Is there anything in particular that I should add that women are looking for? — Dave
DEAR DAVE: You can’t go wrong by adding “Not afraid to drive at night.”
SCORE!!!
Cheers, dear!