Dear Aunty Pam: My girlfriend is naturally very pretty and for some reason, she’s started wearing makeup on her eyebrows to make them look thicker.

I told her she’s beautiful, doesn’t need any makeup, and now she looks like she’s stuck wooly bear caterpillars above her eyes. She ran to the bedroom, slammed the door and now she’s not speaking to me. I don’t know why she’s so mad when I told her she was beautiful. Do you?

