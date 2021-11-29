DEAR AUNTY PAM: Help! HELP!!!! My mother-in-law is coming for Thanksgiving and I just broke the vase she gave me last Christmas into a million pieces. I know she’s going to be looking for it and it’s huge, so you can’t miss it.
Also, I have to confess that I hate that vase. It’s one of those “ugly face” jugs that are big and clunky and doesn’t go with anything else in the house. I’m African American, I appreciate the history of these things but I couldn’t stand looking at it and was bringing it out of the closet when I dropped it. I can’t even sneak out to get another one because it’s one-of-a-kind and pretty valuable.
What do I do?? My husband is no help, he just shrugs his shoulders and says I’m the one who is going to have to tell her. I love my mother-in-law but she can really hold a grudge and I just know I’m going to get the silent treatment for the whole visit. Help me, please!!
Thank you, Aunty Pam! — No name, please
DEAR NO NAME: There’s only one thing to do, isn’t there, and that’s to tell the truth. And luckily for you, I have made available Aunty Pam’s Acting Academy!! Because, my little sweet potato, while you must tell the truth, you don’t have to actually be truthful in the manner in which you convey the truth, capiche?
Here’s what you do: pick up your phone, and, as in any reputable acting class (or binge-watching Meryl Streep films), you being to conjure up in your mind the most emotionally devastating things that have happened to you, including being told, as a child, there was no Santa, or finding out that the beloved, elderly family dog was never given ’to a nice farmer who had a place out in the country so he could run free with dozens of other dogs.’ Then think about how mad your MIL is going to be and soon you will be a blubbering mess. With tears running freely and slurping your nose pathetically, dial her number and wail that you can’t believe it, but you’ve just broken that jug — the jug that means everything to you, that is so special that you were using it as the centerpiece on the dining table for Thanksgiving dinner, and it was while you were arranging the flowers in it that you slipped and dropped it. Sob uncontrollably and finish your Oscar-worthy performance by wondering how you can even manage to host the meal being as heartbroken as you are. At some point (and if she doesn’t, boy, is it going to be awkward) she’s going to step up and say, “Oh, dear, well it is a shame, but accidents happen,” or “I had no idea you loved it so much, don’t worry, honey, it’ll be alright.”
And if you’re really lucky, she’ll arrive on your doorstep, beaming, with another even bigger, uglier replacement!
Cheers, dear!!
Aunty Pam