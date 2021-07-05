Dear Aunty Pam: I recently opened my husband’s bank statement by mistake and found out that he has a second bank account, in his name only, that I never knew about. It doesn’t have a fortune in it, just a little over $2,000, but I feel completely betrayed that he would keep this from me and can’t help wondering why he would feel the need to have it? When I confronted him about it he said he just liked having a little money for his own and since he earns more than I do he’s entitled to it. I’m not disputing that fact, I just can’t understand why he would do this behind my back. It makes me feel like I can’t completely trust him anymore. He said I’m overreacting and it’s not a big deal.
What do you think? — Worried wife
Dear Worried: Here’s what I know: When I had my radio talk show for several years, this subject was a topic we brought up and, oh, my, the switchboard lit up like the 4th of July. Guess what? The majority of those callers stated that they indeed had a “secret stash” of money squirreled away and the vast majority of those same callers were women.
When queried by Aunty Pam, they really didn’t have any concrete answers to why they thought it necessary to have these secret bank accounts, and most of them said exactly what your husband said — they just wanted some money for themselves to do with as they saw fit: for entertainment, shopping and one couple said: “in case of an emergency.”
So I’m thinking you can chill out over this discovery, Worried. Having private reserves of greenbacks seem to be a common occurrence and doesn’t at all mean that your hubs has been sending elaborate bouquets of roses to a secret lover (and ‘fess up, because that’s exactly what you’re thinking, isn’t it?). Maybe he’s saving up for a sports car or a trip — with you — to Paris!
The guy works hard and is making seemingly decent money. If he wants a couple of grand to have on hand to reward himself, and only himself, that’s not such a big deal in the scheme of things.
Live and let live.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam