Dear Aunty Pam: I’m writing because I’m so upset about the lady who wrote to you about hating cornhole.
What is her problem? I mean, you’d think she was being tortured or something!! For her information, cornhole is a fun, clean game that the whole family can enjoy. In fact, our church holds tournaments every summer and everybody turns out for it and brings a covered dish. There’s a lot more to it than just throwing a bag, you have to judge the distance and maybe put some spin on it. It’s not as easy as it looks and it’s NOT stupid!! We play all the time and so does everybody else we know. She just sounds like a snob, like playing cornhole is beneath her. She needs to go to church and stop being so high and mighty!
Signed,
Patty
Dear Patty,
Day-um, it’s just cornhole, hon.
While I would never present myself as a biblical scholar, I’m not quite sure of the church-cornhole connection you’ve mentioned? I’m not seeing it included within any scripture, unless it’s in Leviticus, as I’ve not yet read that. Are you saying that if our Cornhole Hater attended church she would become converted and come to love the game? Or that she would be less “high and mighty?”
I’m not really sure that our cornhole hater actually is “high and mighty.” I think she just hates cornhole.