DEAR AUNTY PAM: I had to laugh at the woman who wrote in complaining that her husband sang or whistled “Polly Wolly Doodle” every day. I would like to say to her to be thankful she still has a husband because I rarely see mine! My husband is going through a roaring, mid-life and late-life crisis and has begun collecting old vintage motorcycles and fixing them up to ride. He is in the garage every day for hours! What do you say to that? — Abandoned Wife
DEAR AW: I’d say that as long as none of those bikes are blonde with big boobs, you’re doing alright.
Cheers, dear!
DEAR AUNTY PAM: My husband and I are feuding and I hope you can help. I am still after my three kids to write personal, thank you notes to their grandparents for the Christmas presents they have sent. These gifts were thoughtfully chosen and some of them rather expensive. The kids want to send emails and are whining it’s “too hard” to handwrite a letter or card. I’m sticking firm and my husband says it’s not that big a deal and just let them send an email.
Would you settle this please?
Thank you! — M.B
DEAR M.B.: If your husband thinks it’s OK for your children to knock out a 2-minute email after someone else has gone to the time and expense to either visit the shops during COVID, or browse online, order, and have those thoughtfully chosen gifts shipped, he’s got another thing coming from Aunty Pam. They need to make an effort, stop whining, and think how their relatives must feel not to have heard a word since Dec. 25.
I would have let them skate and get away with a personal phone call to their relatives to thank them in that manner, but it’s now nearly a month after Christmas and a bit late for that. Stick to your guns, Mom.
Good manners never go out of style and this is a good life lesson to teach your offspring.