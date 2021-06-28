DEAR AUNTY PAM: I am hoping you can give me a few pearly words of wisdom for the dilemma I find myself in!
I’m 72 and my husband of 45 years left me for a younger model three years ago. It was quite a blow but with the help of a therapist I’ve gotten over my fear of being alone, my fear of the future, my fear of pretty much everything. In fact, I now find myself rediscovering who I am and enjoying this journey.
Well, who should suddenly show back up but my ex husband. Evidently his younger model found herself a younger model and he’s been coming around saying he realizes he made a terrible mistake and is begging for a second chance. He wants us “to try to put the past behind us” and move back in. What’s worse is that my children think I should allow this because that way I “wouldn’t be all alone” as I grow old.
No one seems to realize the emotional trauma and upheaval I experienced when my husband announced, out of the blue, that he was leaving me those three years ago. It was like having my entire life ripped out from under me like a rug and not only have I stopped loving him, but I certainly couldn’t trust him again. Right now I’m feeling completely overwhelmed. Can you help? — No Name, please.
DEAR NN: If you’re still seeing your therapist that is your best resource for help, my dear, instead of a newspaper comedian with zero counseling experience, but if not, Aunty Pam to the rescue!
You’re quite wrong when you say “No one seems to realize the emotional trauma and upheaval I experienced when my husband announced … that he was leaving me those three years ago.” Because, in point of fact, YOU realize it and that’s all that matters. You’ve managed to slog through the betrayal of trust, the abandonment, the fear of a future on your own. Well done, YOU! Woman, you’re this close to your journey being filled with a bit of self indulgence that finds you sitting on a beach with a silly drink that has an umbrella sticking out of it, toasting your liberation (and perhaps ogling the pool boy). Who would trade that for picking up your ex’s socks and going back to cooking each night when you could be nibbling a wedge of cheese and grapes, with a chilled glass of prosecco, while binge watching “Grace and Frankie?”
It’s a shame that your children perceive you as frail and fragile and in need of someone who totally screwed you over and, let’s face it, may do it again. There’s also the distasteful possibility that he is only returning as he’s homeless and, if the younger model cleaned out his bank account, broke.
Aunty Pam prescribes that you continue your excellent work of standing up for yourself and expanding your horizons. You’ve only just begun!
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam