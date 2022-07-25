DEAR AUNTY PAM: Advice, please!

Recently I held a party for my dear mother’s 80th birthday at an upscale, expensive restaurant. Naturally, my siblings and I were treating my mom and all of us siblings decided to go Dutch and pay our own way. I did, however, invite my mother’s best friend, who lives a state away and she said she’d be there and then phoned later to ask if she could bring another good friend of my mom’s. I said, yes, but that my budget was pretty tight, and while I was happy to treat her because she was driving a couple of hours to come, I couldn’t afford to treat the other friend as well. She said, “Oh, no problem. Barbara intends to pay her own way.”

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com

Tags