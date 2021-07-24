Dear Aunty Pam,
Do you have any ideas about how to get a grown man to eat some fruit and vegetables? My husband is overweight and not in great health, and even though his doctor has ordered him to lose weight to bring down his cholesterol and blood pressure and help his diabetes, I cannot get the man to stop eating cheeseburgers and pizza every chance he gets. If I make a salad he won’t eat it, says he hates vegetables and will fry himself up a burger instead. If we go out to eat it has to be a meat-and-three place and he’ll maybe eat green beans if they’ve been cooked with pork.
He’s only in his mid-50s but he looks terrible and I've told him he’s going to leave me a widow if he doesn’t change. He says I’m being hysterical, and so is my mother, who is also very concerned, and that doctors don’t know everything. Any ideas?
Worried Wife
Dear Wife,
What is he, five? With the exception of trying to hide some vegetables in his biscuits and gravy, I’m afraid that there’s not much you can do.
Look, hon, as sad as it is, you cannot change another person — even a person you had hoped would love you enough to change for the both of you. Like booze and gambling, overeating can be an addiction as well. He could probably use some counseling but I’m thinking he’d blow that off and say you’re being "hysterical" again.
I think there are two things you can do: You say he will "fry up a burger" rather than eat a salad. Welp, how about not having ground beef in the house? Are you doing the grocery shopping? Then don’t buy junk food. And before you try to fool him with a turkey burger, check the sodium content because that’s not necessarily a better choice. Buy fresh, colorful food and nothing that turns "golden brown." If he gets hungry, he’ll eat what’s there — almonds or pistachios (in the shell so he has to work for it like a hamster) and whatever a nutritionist would recommend with his diabetes.
And maybe make a few comments about when, owing to his irresponsible behavior, he winds up in a wheelchair, you will have full control of when and where he will go — including your momma’s a few days a week. That oughta scare the hell outta him.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam