Dear Aunty Pam: I’ve been going out with Mike for about 6 months now and I really like him.
He’s a down-to-earth, funny guy and we seem to have a lot in common. Then last week he did something that sort of rocked my world and I can’t get it out of my head. We were driving along (he was driving) and a black snake was making its way across the road and Mike said “the only good snake is a dead snake” and drove right over it. I froze, turned around in my seat and could see the snake wriggling around. I asked him why he did that and he said it might have been a copperhead or something, and that he hated snakes. I didn’t say anything else about it because it was his birthday and I didn’t want our first argument to be on his birthday.
I can’t stop thinking about it and it’s sort of changed the way I feel about Mike. Do you think I’m making too big a deal out of this?
Mary
Dear Mary: Jeez Louise, let’s hope Mike likes dogs and cats and Jehovah’s Witnesses the next time you get in the car with him.
Aunty Pam can well understand how your feelings have changed after the snake episode. As if snakes can’t feel pain. As if a snake wouldn’t be suffering a long and torturous death after such a heinous act. As if Mike has the right to kill any living creature because he doesn’t like it (although I’ll give him a pass on ticks, mosquitoes and horseflies). You might want to tell Mike how black snakes keep down the rodent population as well as keep copperheads at bay. But besides all that, what he did was unspeakably cruel.
I’m not saying kick Mike to the curb after this incident, but boy I’d have to have a meaningful talk with him about it and gauge his reactions. If he reconsiders his actions, all good. If he becomes defensive, angry or dismissive, that’s a bit of an indication about how his world view and how he sees his place in it. And that might just be a place you don’t want to be. Good luck. And maybe buy him one of those “snakes in a can” for his birthday gift.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam