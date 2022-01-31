Dear Aunty Pam: I have a little bit of a serious problem. I have a good friend and we are both in the same profession. Lately, it has gotten back to me by a third party that my friend has said some derogatory things about my business, to be specific, doesn’t think my ability is that great and that I don’t seem very organized.
I can’t tell you how much this hurts me. The third-party was a potential client who met with my friend and mentioned she wanted to also get a bid from me. That’s when my friend said what she said and the client asked me about it. I had to defend myself, my business, and in the end, the client ended up going with someone else.
Should I just consider this as “business” behavior and not personal? In a million years I never would have done the same thing to her. Now I’m completely rethinking our friendship and not really sure what to do. What would you do? — Hurt
DEAR HURT: Well, what Aunty Pam would have done would have involved a dark room and a pair of pliers, but that’s just me. In all seriousness, what your former friend did was completely unacceptable and I do think it warrants a conversation — not that it might heal this betrayal of trust — but so that she is made aware of her behavior and how, in the end, you were both screwed over in losing this potential client.Nopotential client wants to go with a business whose owner would be so catty and childish as to slam a competitor — that shrieks of insecurity — and no potential client is comfortable with another business owner who feels the need to defend herself and her business after being blindsided in such a way.
Only a heartfelt mea culpa and complete repentance from your former friend can heal this relationship — that is, if you find it worth having. Good luck.