I am about to kill my husband, and I’m hoping you have some sage words of advice.
I’ve been married to Mike for 46 years and I know people have favorite songs they like to hum, or whistle, when they’re taking a shower, or working around the house. For Mike, for 46 years, it’s been "Polly Wolly Doodle" every single day. If Mike’s making breakfast, he’s frying eggs and singing, “Well, I went down south, just to see my Sal, singing Polly Wolly doodle all the day,” and if he’s hanging a picture or taking out the trash, “Fare thee well, fare thee well, my fairy fay,” etc. For years I’ve asked him to find a different tune, tried to blot it out, even walked out of the house so I don’t have to hear that stupid song. I blew up at him yesterday and told him I was going to call a divorce lawyer if he didn’t stop it, and he looked surprised, was quiet for a while, but then I heard him humming it in the back office when he was on his computer.
It’s driving me crazy! Is there anything you can suggest to make him stop?
Betty D
Dear Betty,
Short of shooting Mike with a dart laced with animal tranquilizer and putting a feed bag over his head, I’ve got nothin’.
Seriously, have you considered that Mike might be on the spectrum of Asperger’s? If so, he’s found comfort in the routine of this song, isn’t aware that it bothers others (you), and besides repeatedly singing it, he sounds like a pretty nice guy as you don’t mention anything else with which you find fault. So, while that is a pretty annoying (although historically significant) song, things could be far, far worse.
He could be singing "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," which, whenever it comes on the radio, strongly encourages Aunty Pam to drive into a closed garage and leave the car engine running, while trying not to let the gun barrel touch any back fillings — always an unpleasant sensation.
Chill out, Betty, life is too precious to let an annoying song ruin your day, eh?