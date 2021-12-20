Dear Aunty Pam: Every year my family (me, my husband and 3 children) poses in front of the Christmas tree to be used for next year’s Christmas card.
My relatives like to see how the kids have grown, etc., and we really enjoy having these photographs to record all our memories together.
But this year my husband decided to shave his head without saying a word to me about it and came home looking awful. I know many men shave their heads and it’s a popular look, but Aunty Pam, my husband’s head is huge.
He’s a big guy overall, and I just can’t believe he would do this right before we take our family photograph! I’m mortified by what people will think.
I’ve even asked him to wear a Santa hat, but he refuses because he thinks he looks great and I’ll get used to it.
What can I do to save this year’s family photo? I don’t even want to go through with it.
Signed,
Mrs. Kojak
Dear Mrs. Kojak,
Now how would you like it if you came home from the hairdresser’s with new highlights, or a new cut and your husband found you so abhorrently unattractive he asked you to wear a hat in public? Essentially, that’s what you’ve done, Missy.
Look — I get it. A shaved head is far different than a haircut or color, particularly if someone has a head the size of The Great Pumpkin and I’m sure it was somewhat startling to see it. And keep seeing it.
Why not approach this year’s photo with a sense of humor?
Why not purchase bald skull caps for yourself and the kids to don so that everyone looks like Dad? Including the dog?
And in the meantime, relax! Bask in the warmth of the season, have a glass of mulled wine, count your blessings and gaze upon the lights of the Christmas tree … reflecting off your hubby’s head.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam