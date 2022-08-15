Dear Aunty Pam: The man of my dreams recently proposed to me and I said yes. I wasn’t expecting it but am crazy about him and have been on Cloud 9 ever since.

He gave me a beautiful emerald-cut diamond ring and I was showing it to some of my co-workers in the office when one of them said, “You know that’s not real, right?” I asked her what she meant and she said she could tell by looking at it that it wasn’t a real diamond, probably a zircon. I just laughed and said, “I don’t care if it’s a crouton, I love it.”

