Dear Aunty Pam: I’m so angry I could spit.
My husband and I both got vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as vaccines were available but his two siblings did not. They’re into this whole conspiracy theory stuff and refused to get vaccinated. Well, lo and behold, his eldest sister, who is also obese, is now infected and in the hospital. To add to the problem, she doesn’t have health insurance and now the rest of his family are looking at us to step up and help her and her husband pay their medical bills.
I am just furious. We have tried and tried to make them see the dangers of not getting vaccinated and we may as well have been talking to a brick wall. My husband is an attorney and does earn a good living, but we’re certainly not in a position to pay tens of thousands of dollars in medical expenses. He is willing to give them $5,000, but we’re arguing about this as I say they knew the risks and ignored them and don’t deserve any help. To me, this is like paying bail for someone who drove drunk and got into an accident.
Any advice?
Furious wife
Dear Furious,
I hear your anger and, with the exception of those who are warned by their physicians not to have the vaccine because of particular medical issues, it does also beat Aunty Pam why millions of people who certainly don’t appear to be simpletons are willing to thin their own herd by infecting each other.
As your sis-in-law is now in the hospital, she is certainly paying the price for her decision, and, unfortunately, so are those she probably has unknowingly infected. Having said that, the woman is suffering and I applaud your husband for his decision to contribute $5,000, which is a healthy chunk of change. Lookit: every day, people are diagnosed with lung cancer and heart disease from smoking or obesity, but we don’t sit back as they receive chemo, or are bedridden, and smugly state, “Well, you brought this on yourself, didn’t you?” No. We’re southerners. We bring them cheesy casseroles and gooey desserts to make them feel better and drive nurses insane as they are then forced to check insulin levels every 5 minutes after such loving family visits.
It’s not worth the family upheaval, especially should your sister-in-law’s condition worsen, not to help. And she is family. You won’t be the first or the last family member to bail out a sibling’s bad decision. And so I have to agree with your husband on this — with a caveat. THe $5,000 is a generous gift as he can afford it, but I do agree that he should not be expected to pay anything further. The rest of his family needs to step up as well.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam